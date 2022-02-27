Cartoonist Kishore to stand trial in digital security case for ‘anti-state propaganda’

The others accused in the case are Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, an activist of Rashtrochinta, Minhaz Mannan, a former DSE director, Saer Zulkarnain alias Samiul Islam Khan alias Sami, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Hungary, Tasneem Khalil, editor of Sweden-based Netra News, blogger Ashik Mohammad Imran, and expatriate Md Wahidunnabi alias Shapan Wahed.

Judge As-Shams Joglul Hoosain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal framed the charges against them on Sunday and set Apr 7 to start recording testimonials of witnesses.

State counsel Nazrul Islam Shamim said Minhaz and Didarul were present during the hearing. The judge dismissed their pleas for acquittal.

Kishore, out on bail now, was absent. So the judge cancelled his bail and issued an arrest warrant against him.

Sami, Tasneem, Imran, and Wahidunnabi were named in the charge-sheet as absconding.

After arresting Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed on May 5, 2020, the Rapid Action Battalion started the case against 11 people. Minhaz and Didarul were also arrested the following day.

The accused have long been propagating rumours about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Liberation War, coronavirus epidemic, and spreading disinformation about the government to belittle it by using a Facebook page named “I am Bangladeshi” and their personal accounts, according to the charges brought in the case.

The RAB also claimed to have evidence that Mushtaq and Kishore had “conspired” with the Bangladeshi expatriates named in the case on WhatsApp and Messenger apps. Mushtaq had similar conversations with his Facebook friends Didarul and Minhaz, according to the case.

Mohsin Sarder, a police sub-inspector who was the first investigation officer of the case under the Digital Security Act, pressed charges against Kishore, Didarul and Mushtaq in January last year.

Mushtaq died in jail on Feb 25, 2021.

After being freed on bail in early March last year, Kishore alleged he was tortured at an unknown place before being shown arrested in the case in 2020. After an investigation, police said they did not find his allegation substantial.

Mohsin recommended dropping charges against Mannan, Sami, Tasneem, Ashik, Wahed, blogger Asif Mohiuddin, US-based journalist Shahed Alam and one Philip Schuhmacher.

Afsar Ahmed, an official at the police’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime Unit who is the new investigation officer of the case, submitted a second report in the case in May last year, naming Mannan, Sami, Tasneem, Imran and Wahidunnabi again.

Shahed Alam, a journalist staying in the US, and Germany-based blogger Asif Mohiuddin had also been accused in the case, but the investigation officer said in the report that he did not find specific evidence against them.

Investigator Afsar sought to drop the name of another suspect with a Facebook ID ‘Philip Schuhmacher’ from the case because he could not trace him.

Meanwhile, Sami became the subject of intense discussions after he appeared in Al Jazeera’s controversial documentary “All The Prime Minister’s Men” in February.

Son of retired army officer Abdul Baten Khan, Sami lives in Hungary and was the main source of the documentary. Tasneem of Netra News also talked in the documentary.

As the recommendation to drop charges against them raised eyebrows, the state appealed for further investigation. Judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain ordered the further inquiry on Feb 10.