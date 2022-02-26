Institute of Architects Bangladesh celebrates 50th founding anniversary

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury virtually inaugurated the programme while Education Minister Dipu Moni and Science and Technology Minister Yafes Osman joined it in person, the organisation said in a statement.

Yafes is the founding editor of IAB and the principal patron of the golden jubilee celebration board.

Dipu Moni said she hoped the architects will move forward to make architecture an embodiment of the country, inspired by the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a developed nation.

Formed under the leadership of Muzharul Islam, IAB is currently the only organisation of nearly 3,000 architects, according to the statement. It said the institute has been working tirelessly to ensure the practice of responsible and responsive professionalism.

Architect Kashef Chowdhury, the designer of the Friendship hospital that recently won the Royal Institute of British Architects’ RIBA International Prize 2021, presented an article titled 'Written in Rain: Poetry and Power of Architecture in Delta' at the event.

He spoke about the “poetic and energetic” development in the field of Bangladesh’s architecture, highlighting the need for soul searching, homegrown and meaningful architectural language aimed at nation-building with self-confidence and reliance.

Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahidullah Khandaker also joined the event.