Sanctions on RAB: Bangladesh appoints lobbyist to improve relations with US
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2022 04:08 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 04:08 AM BdST
The Bangladesh government has hired a lobbyist to improve relations with the United States amid tension over sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion for ‘human rights violations’.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shariar Alam revealed the recent appointment of the US law firm, Nelson Mulins, on Thursday.
He said the development followed Bangladesh’s efforts since Dec 10, when the US announced the sanctions.
“The US administration is vast. It is difficult for an embassy to maintain communication with them. This is why we appoint lobbyists,” he said.
“The organisation will work to maintain government-to-government relations by responding to misinformation.”
The government signed a one-year contract with Nelson Mulins for a retainer fee of $20,000 per month, according to Shahriar.
Lobbying firm BGR Group, which works for the Bangladesh government on public relations in the US, will continue its job, he said.
The foreign ministry had earlier informed a parliamentary standing committee that it had been thinking about appointing a law firm in the United States to overturn the sanctions on the RAB and seven of its top current and former officials.
The ministry cited an information vacuum created amid the coronavirus pandemic after the committee asked why the embassy failed to know about the sanctions beforehand and take steps before the US announced the measure.
The US imposed the sanctions in December citing “serious human rights violation” by the force. The officials who faced the sanctions include Benazir Ahmed, a former head of the RAB and current inspector general of police.
The foreign ministry summoned Earl Miller, the US ambassador in Dhaka, to react to the sanctions. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to lift the sanctions.
