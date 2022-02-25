Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2022 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 03:39 PM BdST
A fire has broken out at a Rohingya refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.
Two Fire Service units are working to douse the fire that erupted at the Kutupalong-7 camp around 1:15 pm on Friday, said 14th APBn Police Superintendent Shariful Islam.
“The fire gutted several infrastructures at the camp. Several firefighting units from Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf are on the way to the scene.”
Locals and APBn personnel are also working to douse the fire.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.
Most of the 1.1 million Rohingya refugees, who have escaped their country Myanmar following persecution and a government crackdown, are living in cramped conditions in the border regions of Teknaf and Ukhiya.
On Jan 9, around 600 houses were destroyed by a large fire at the No. 16 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya's Palongkhali, leaving over 4,000 people homeless.
- Fire at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
- Five of a family killed in Bandarban
- Poland opens doors to stranded Bangladeshis
- Bangladesh wants peaceful end to hostilities in Ukraine
- Sanctions on RAB: lobbyist hired to improve US ties
- Bangladeshi in Ukraine pleads for evacuation
- No vaccine, no service at DNCC
- Four to die for Gopalganj murder
- Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
- Five of a family hacked to death in Bandarban
- Bangladesh calls for a peaceful end to Ukraine-Russia crisis through UN Charter
- Poland opens its doors to Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine
- Sanctions on RAB: Bangladesh appoints lobbyist to improve relations with US
- ‘Get us out,’ Bangladeshi student in Ukraine pleads after Russian attack
Most Read
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets Putin in Moscow as Russia invades Ukraine
- Day 1 of Russian invasion of Ukraine: biggest attack on a European state since World War Two
- ‘Get us out,’ Bangladeshi student in Ukraine pleads after Russian attack
- Russia attacks as Putin warns world; Biden vows to hold him accountable
- The invasion of Ukraine: how Russia attacked and what happens next
- Putin warns against interference, saying Russia is a ‘powerful nuclear state’
- "Deeply concerned" Bangladesh calls for cessation of hostilities in Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces: Ukrainian official
- Bangladesh to launch universal pension scheme over 60s within a year
- Dozens of soldiers are killed as Ukraine tries to mount an ‘all-out defence’