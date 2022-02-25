Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Two Fire Service units are working to douse the fire that erupted at the Kutupalong-7 camp around 1:15 pm on Friday, said 14th APBn Police Superintendent Shariful Islam.

“The fire gutted several infrastructures at the camp. Several firefighting units from Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf are on the way to the scene.”

Locals and APBn personnel are also working to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.

Most of the 1.1 million Rohingya refugees, who have escaped their country Myanmar following persecution and a government crackdown, are living in cramped conditions in the border regions of Teknaf and Ukhiya.

On Jan 9, around 600 houses were destroyed by a large fire at the No. 16 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya's Palongkhali, leaving over 4,000 people homeless.