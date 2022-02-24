Dhaka court sentences four to death for murder of homemaker in Gopalganj

Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 Judge Zakir Hossain delivered the verdict against Zakia’s husband Morshedayan Nishan and three other suspects on Thursday, said Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan, state lawyer at the tribunal.

The other recipients of the death penalty are Nishan’s brother Ehsan Shushan, his brother-in-law Hasan Sheikh and his personal aide Anisur Rahman.

Nishan was also fined Tk 500,000, while the other convicts were fined Tk 300,000 each.

Nishan was the Gopalganj correspondent for Maasranga TV and editor of the local daily Amader Gopalganj. He is absconding, while the other three convicts are in jail.

According to the case documents, Zakia and Nishan married in 2006 and had a son. After their marriage, Nishan and his family began to pressure Zakia to pay a Tk 10 million dowry. They also abused her physically and mentally.

On Feb 4, 2016, the convicts demanded Tk 10 million from Zakia to pay for an apartment Nishan wanted to buy in Dhaka. When she refused, they dragged her from the bedroom to the kitchen and hacked her to death.

That same day, Zakia’s father Jalal Uddin Mollik filed a murder case at Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, accusing four suspects.

On Jun 9, Detective Branch Inspector Saugatul Alam filed a chargesheet against four suspects.

The plaintiff’s son and Zakia’s brother Asim Uddin Mollik was in court to hear the verdict and expressed his satisfaction with the decision.