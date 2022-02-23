'There are many more Basirs in the ACC', says Mizanur after verdict in bribery case

But the sentence appeared to have done little to dampen his spirits as Mizanur maintained a cheerful demeanour, even flashing the victory sign, as he left the courtroom.

His reaction was in stark contrast to that of the man who took the bribe, former ACC director Enamul Basir. He stood with a blank expression on his face as the court sentenced him to a total of eight years in prison on two separate charges.

Both of them stood in the dock as Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 announced the verdict in the much-publicised case on Wednesday.

Mizan wore a blazer over a white shirt, with a scarf around his neck to match his apparent enthusiasm. Basir, meanwhile, carried a more pensive look, clad in a black and orange check shirt with a pen in his pocket and a religious cap on his head.

As he was escorted from the courtroom, a smiling Mizan insisted that he had been "forced" into paying the bribe by Basir.

"There isn't just one Basir in the ACC -- there are plenty more like him. Go and find them.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the verdict, which he claimed had 'vindicated' him.

However, Mizanur added that he would still challenge the verdict in the High Court as his reputation is on the line because of an 'involuntary' bribe.

After the verdict, a confident Mizanur was seen eating biscuits while conversing with his lawyers.

Basir, too, grabbed a slice of cake in the courtroom as he spoke to his family. He also said he would appeal against the verdict.

Mizanur first made headlines when he was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner in 2019 amid allegations that he abducted and forcibly married a woman, despite having a wife and children.

The national anti-graft agency later launched a probe into his wealth, led by Basir.

During a television interview, Mizanur later claimed that Basir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.

Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.

Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.

Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.

Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by their respective institutions and a three-strong panel led by Fanafillah was formed to probe the bribery allegations.

ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah initiated the case against the two at a Dhaka office of the graft-busters in 2019.