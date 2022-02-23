Five dead after car veers into pond in Chandpur
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2022 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:21 AM BdST
Five people have died after a car veered out of control and plunged into a pond in Chandpur's Shahrasti Upazila.
The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in Cumilla when the incident occurred in a village in the upazila's Chitoshi Union around 1 am Wednesday, according to Shahrasti Model Police Inspector Md Morshedul Alam Bhuiyan.
The dead were identified as Md Shah Paran Tushar, 22, 'Shakil', 23, Rezaul Karim, 23, 'Nayan', 24, and Sagor Hossain, 24.
"They went to Cumilla to attend a wedding and were on their way back to Chatkhil when disaster struck," said Morshedul, citing the victims' families.
Informed of the incident, members of Shahrasti fire service along with some local volunteers retrieved the five bodies from the pond.
All the passengers remained trapped inside the car after it fell into the pond, said Jahangir Alam, who took part in the rescue effort. By the time the rescuers smashed the car's windows and pulled them out, the victims were all dead.
The bodies have been handed over to police, said Md Shahidul Islam, deputy assistant director of Chandpur fire service.
They will be handed back to their loved ones once all the legal formalities have been completed, according to Shahrasti Model Police Station chief Md Abdul Mannan.
- Fire shatters dreams of Nilkhet book traders
- 5 die in Chandpur crash
- Mitu’s father challenges PBI report
- Pallab Sushil loses his 6th brother in 15 days
- Nilkhet book market fire doused
- Don’t want to shut schools again: Dipu Moni
- Sixth brother dies after Chakaria pickup accident
- Man sent parcel of guns is arrested
- Pallab Sushil struggles to stay sane after losing his six brothers to hit-and-run
- Murdered Mitu’s father files no-confidence plea against PBI report
- Fire breaks out at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka
- Election Commission search panel meets to finalise list of candidates
- Don’t want to shut educational institutions again: Dipu Moni
- Raktim succumbs to wounds, becoming the sixth brother to die in Chakaria pickup accident
Most Read
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Fire at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka extinguished
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Election Commission search panel picks 10 final candidates
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- Bangladesh records 1,595 virus cases in a day, 16 deaths
- Britain to sanction Russia 'hard' immediately, Johnson says
- Top songwriter Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury - he of Amay Dekona, Jekhane Simanto Tomar fame - dies at 75
- Don’t want to shut educational institutions again: Dipu Moni