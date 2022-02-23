Five dead after car veers into pond in Chandpur

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in Cumilla when the incident occurred in a village in the upazila's Chitoshi Union around 1 am Wednesday, according to Shahrasti Model Police Inspector Md Morshedul Alam Bhuiyan.

The dead were identified as Md Shah Paran Tushar, 22, 'Shakil', 23, Rezaul Karim, 23, 'Nayan', 24, and Sagor Hossain, 24.

"They went to Cumilla to attend a wedding and were on their way back to Chatkhil when disaster struck," said Morshedul, citing the victims' families.

Informed of the incident, members of Shahrasti fire service along with some local volunteers retrieved the five bodies from the pond.

All the passengers remained trapped inside the car after it fell into the pond, said Jahangir Alam, who took part in the rescue effort. By the time the rescuers smashed the car's windows and pulled them out, the victims were all dead.

The bodies have been handed over to police, said Md Shahidul Islam, deputy assistant director of Chandpur fire service.

They will be handed back to their loved ones once all the legal formalities have been completed, according to Shahrasti Model Police Station chief Md Abdul Mannan.