Raktim succumbs to wounds, becoming the sixth brother to die in Chakaria pickup accident
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 01:29 PM BdST
After 15 days of fighting for his life, Raktim Sushil has succumbed to the wounds suffered in the pickup van accident in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria. He becomes the sixth brother to die from the hit-and-run incident.
The 31-year-old died at the Chattogram Medical College ICU on Tuesday morning, said Anjan Bol, a consultant.
“His condition was critical when he arrived and we were unable to save him,” he said.
Nine members of the family were returning home after performing a ritual at a local crematorium when they were struck by the pickup on Feb 8. Five of Raktim’s brothers - Champak Dey, 25, Deepak Dey, 40, Nirupam Dey, 45, Anupam Dey, 47, and Saran Sushil Dey, 32 – died on the spot.
Raktim, who was critically injured, was first taken to a private hospital in Chattogram and then transferred to Chattogram General Hospital. He was again transferred to the ICU at Chattogram Medical on Feb 13.
Raktim, who suffered injuries to the head, arms, legs and torso, was on life support. Efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful and he was taken off life support on Tuesday.
Raktim had eight siblings – seven brothers and one sister. One of his brothers fell ill and died a few days ago.
His father, Suresh Shil, died last month. On the day of the accident, the family had gone to a crematorium to say their final goodbyes.
Plabon and Hira, another brother and sister, were also injured in the accident. Plabon, who recently passed his HSC exams, was hospitalised for his injuries but has since returned home after recovering.
