Fire breaks out at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Feb 2022 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 08:42 PM BdST

One of the book markets in Dhaka’s Nilkhet has caught fire, prompting the Fire Service and Civil Defence to send eight engines to the scene.

The fire originated around 7:45pm on Tuesday, said Rosina Islam, an official at the fire service control room.

No casualties were reported immediately.

Several book markets are situated at Nilkhet intersection that draw students and book lovers from across the country.  

Al Amin, a shopkeeper, said the fire started at the southwest corner of Shahjalal Market and began devastating the stores at the centre.

