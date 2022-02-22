Fire breaks out at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 08:42 PM BdST
One of the book markets in Dhaka’s Nilkhet has caught fire, prompting the Fire Service and Civil Defence to send eight engines to the scene.
The fire originated around 7:45pm on Tuesday, said Rosina Islam, an official at the fire service control room.
No casualties were reported immediately.
Several book markets are situated at Nilkhet intersection that draw students and book lovers from across the country.
Al Amin, a shopkeeper, said the fire started at the southwest corner of Shahjalal Market and began devastating the stores at the centre.
More stories
- Nilkhet book market catches fire
- Don’t want to shut schools again: Dipu Moni
- Sixth brother dies after Chakaria pickup accident
- Man sent parcel of guns is arrested
- Security service fraudsters con millions out of youths
- I didn’t compromise: sacked ACC official
- School building has tilted, but construction continues
- Remembering martyrs through fingertips
Recent Stories
- Election Commission search panel meets to finalise list of candidates
- Don’t want to shut educational institutions again: Dipu Moni
- Raktim succumbs to wounds, becoming the sixth brother to die in Chakaria pickup accident
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Dismissal could’ve been avoided if ‘I compromised’, says sacked ACC official Sharif
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week
- Britain to sanction Russia 'hard' immediately, Johnson says