A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 02:44 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 02:44 AM BdST
An under-construction school building has tilted in Khulna, but the contractor has continued the work after lifting the leant parts with a crane and using sand and concrete for support.
M/S Rohit Enterprise is completing the project of Palli Sree High School at Mandartala in Dumuria Upazila at the cost of Tk 29 million.
Headmaster Prabhas Mandal alleged irregularities from the beginning of the construction have put the four-storey academic building at risk of collapse.
“After the contractor started the piling work without a soil test, the machine bent and went deep into the ground. They brought a crane to lift the piling machine. The construction work was stopped for about five months for this reason,” Prabhas said.
“When the third floor was done, the building went six inches deep into the ground and tilted northwards. The contractor then put sand and concrete under the building by lifting it with a crane. Then the fourth-floor roof was cast,” he said.
Construction workers were doing their work on the tilted building on Monday.
Contractor Tipu Hawladar claimed the tilting occurred because the school authorities did not allow constructing the building at the designated place.
“So we had to construct it after filling up a pond. The backside of the building tilted a little while constructing.”
The headmaster admitted that the building was not constructed at the designated place.
He said, "The building could have been built at a place in front of the current space. But we chose a place to the south of the school due to power cables. The contractor started the work by filling the pond with sand.”
Md Mostafizur Rahman, the executive engineer of the Education Engineering Department in Khulna, claimed he was unaware of the issue. “Action will be taken if this is found to be true,” he said.
- Remembering martyrs through fingertips
- PM: use familiar words for easy science education
- When Ali met Banu
- People march in tribute to language martyrs
- Chemical warehouses in Old Dhaka will not be moved this year
- Ethnic groups’ native language learning stalls
- ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan soon
- 3 die in gas cylinder blast
- History carved on Shaheed Minar brings a different Martyrs Day to visually impaired children
- Hasina suggests use of familiar words to make science education easy
- Tipped-over fuel truck blocks road for a day in Kushtia highway as fears of blast delays removal
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Two injured in Narayanganj gas cylinder blast die in hospital
- People join procession in tribute to Language Movement martyrs
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Bangladesh paying homage to bravehearts of 1952 Language Movement
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Vast leak exposes how Credit Suisse served strongmen and spies
- Bond between China and Russia alarms US and Europe amid Ukraine crisis
- Bangladesh records 1,951 virus cases in a day, 9 deaths
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Why does my body feel tight when I wake up?
- US CDC isn’t publishing large portions of the COVID data it collects