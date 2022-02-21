Two injured in Narayanganj gas cylinder blast die in hospital
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2022 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 04:26 PM BdST
Two people have succumbed to the serious burn injuries they suffered from a gas cylinder explosion in Narayanganj's Fatullah.
Alam Hossain, 40, sustained burn injuries on 80 percent of his body, while Jodge Mia, 50, sustained such injuries on 100 percent of his body before dying.
They were undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and died early on Monday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.
Five others injured in Sunday's blast in the Beparibari area of Fatullah's Aliganj, are undergoing treatment at the burn institute.
A truck driver was repairing his vehicle's gas cylinder at Beparibari and gas was being driven out from the cylinder, said Fatullah Model Police Station chief Rokibuzzaman citing witnesses.
"A huge explosion injured 10 people, including the driver after someone lit a cigarette at the scene," Rokibuzzaman said.
Seven of the injured were transferred to the burn institute.
Inspector Bachchu said two women among the five still admitted are currently in critical condition. Among the others are two girls – one six and the other a teenager.
