Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot

The wedding ceremony of Ali and Banu, who were neighbours at the Sakral Sheikh Hasina Ashrayan Project in the upazila’s Chakhar Union, took place on Saturday. At least 700 people attended the grand ceremony.

Banu had been living with her daughter and son-in-law at a house under the state-run housing project after a failed marriage with her first husband. Ali, a beggar, began to live in another house at the project a few months ago. He lost his wife eight years ago.

“I met Banu when I was new to the housing project. I asked her for her hand in marriage and she agreed,” Ali said.

“I had no one in my life except my daughter. But how long would she suffer for me? She has to look after her own family now. That’s why I agreed to marry him,” Banu said.

“My parents had a divorce nearly 20 years ago. My father left us after marrying another woman. I keep in touch with my father, but my mother doesn’t,” said Banu’s daughter Mukta.

“I did not agree to their marriage at first. I changed my mind after locals and the chairman of the union asked for my consent. I hope they will lead a happy life together.”

Khalilur Rahman, a resident of the housing project, said, “Ali had no one in his life. Banu’s first husband left her. Two lonely people have come together through marriage.”

“They were having an affair after meeting each other at the project. We informed the local chairman of the matter. He talked to the bride and groom and organised the marriage ceremony,” said Kabir Hossian, an official of the Sakral Housing Project.

“I heard about Ali and Banu after visiting the housing project to distribute blankets among the residents for winter nights. I talked to them and arranged the marriage afterwards,” Chakhar union council chairman Mujibul Islam Tuku said.

“It’s difficult for them to stay alone at this old age. We will always try to support them.”