3 children die of burns as gas cylinder explodes in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2022 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:17 PM BdST
Three young children have burnt to death in a fire that started from a gas cylinder explosion in Mymensingh's Bhaluka Upazila.
The incident took place in the Hobirbari area of the upazila at 9:15 pm on Sunday, according to Bhaluka Police Station chief Kamal Hossain.
The three lived with their father and mother as tenants in Rubel Miah's house, where the blast took place.
The fire soon spread across the tin-shed partition of the house where the children were staying, Kamal said, adding that their parents were not home at the time of the incident.
"Three houses have completely burnt down in the blaze," Kamal said.
Al Mamun, the station officer at the Bhaluka Upazila Fire Service, said that they brought the fire under control after two hours of effort and recovered the burnt limbs of the children from the scene.
- A decade ago, Bangladesh promised lessons on small ethnic groups’ languages to preserve them. But it makes no headway
- Bangladesh to declare ‘Joy Bangla’ its national slogan shortly
- Gas cylinder explosion leaves 3 young siblings dead in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh paying homage to bravehearts of 1952 Language Movement
- Election Commission search panel won’t publish final list of candidates
- Search panel close to nominating Election Commission candidates with 12 names
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Two burnt in Baridhara building blast
- Bangladesh paying homage to bravehearts of 1952 Language Movement
- Search panel close to nominating Election Commission candidates with 12 names
- Bangladesh records 1,987 virus cases in a day, the lowest in six weeks
- Shelling escalates in Ukraine, as thousands flee fearing attack
- Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
- Bangladesh to lift COVID curbs on Feb 22 as pandemic wanes