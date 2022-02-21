3 children die of burns as gas cylinder explodes in Mymensingh

The incident took place in the Hobirbari area of the upazila at 9:15 pm on Sunday, according to Bhaluka Police Station chief Kamal Hossain.

The victims have been identified as Khadiz Akhter, 8, Rajia Akhter, 3, and Rayhan Miya, 5.

The three lived with their father and mother as tenants in Rubel Miah's house, where the blast took place.

The fire soon spread across the tin-shed partition of the house where the children were staying, Kamal said, adding that their parents were not home at the time of the incident.

"Three houses have completely burnt down in the blaze," Kamal said.

Al Mamun, the station officer at the Bhaluka Upazila Fire Service, said that they brought the fire under control after two hours of effort and recovered the burnt limbs of the children from the scene.