Years after losing everything in a hellish blaze, Churihatta survivors still wait for support

It has been three years since that life was snatched away in February 2019, when an inferno tore through the Churihatta intersection.

Shaheen went missing after the deadly blaze at Wahed Mansion, a building that stored chemicals. His body was found 15 days later. Since then, Moyna Begum has been struggling.

The devastating fire that engulfed Churihatta, a neighbourhood in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar, took the lives of 70 people including Shaheen. Every year, the anniversary of that devastating incident invokes the tragic memories of losing dear ones for Moyna and other survivors.

“We lived happily when my husband was alive and earning. His death made me realise the truth of the world and how tough it can be. Feeding my children requires a lot of money, and that cost has only risen,” Moyna Begum said.

She is struggling to pay her rent and has stopped sending her 14-year-old boy to school because they have no money. Her two daughters attend a madrasa.

After the death of her husband, several organisations promised to provide compensation or financial aid, said Moyna. The survivors also held a protest to demand compensation. But all the aid her family has received so far is Tk 20,000 for the burial of her husband.

The Dhaka South City Corporation offered her the job of a street cleaner under a master roll or daily wage system. With no other options, she took the job.

But social position and physical difficulties prevent her from doing the work properly, said Moyna. She does not get paid for the days she doesn’t go to work.

“We heard that Tk 300 million has been donated to the prime minister’s fund for us [fire survivors]. But we haven’t got anything yet. How long will our relatives support us?”

Like Moyna, the family of Rana and Raju are suffering as well.

The two brothers Masud Rana, 34, and Mahbubur Rahman Raju, 28, ran a mobile phone repair shop on the ground floor of Wahed Mansion, the building that went up in a column of flame. Their charred bodies were recovered from the shop where they earned their livelihood.

Now Rana’s son is five and Raju’s wife gave birth to his child after his death, said their brother Khalilur Rahman Meraj. The dead brothers used to provide for the whole family, which is now struggling, he said.

“Many people had promised to help but no one did. A group took Tk 300,000 from us saying they would allocate us a shop at a discounted price. Two years have passed, but there’s no sign of the market that was to be constructed.”

Rana and Raju’s uncle MA Rahim, organiser of Sonaimuri Manabkalyan Foundation also expressed his frustration over not getting any compensation or rehabilitation support.

“We demanded compensation and asked the government to remove the flammable materials from Old Dhaka after the blaze. We made an 11-point list of demand, but has a single one of them been met?”

The Ministry of Labour paid Tk 200,000 each to the families of 19 labourers who died from the fire, he said. The Dhaka City Corporation employed seven to eight women survivors and promised to provide shops to some survivors.

“Apart from that, no other family has got anything. They are living in severe crisis. Some of their relatives helped for a time, but now they are broke.”

The city corporation took Tk 300,000 from Rana and Raju’s father saying they would allocate a shop for him in Palashi, said MA Rahim. He said the regular price for such a shop is Tk 1.2 million, but the corporation offered them a discounted price. But no one knows where the market will be constructed, he said.

“The survivors’ families borrowed from other people and paid Tk 300,000. But there are no results. Rana’s widow was married off later by her family, while Raju’s brother married his widow.”

At least 40 private banks donated Tk 300 million to the prime minister’s welfare fund for the survivors of the Chawkbazar fire, former adviser to the caretaker government Sultana Kamal said two years ago, claimed Rahim.

He said the survivor families have seen the media reports along with photos about the donations, but no one has yet reached out.

All of the survivors demand the amount be distributed among them, hoping it will ease their troubles for a time.