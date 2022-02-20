Two dead, 16 hurt in head-on collision between bus and truck in Jhalakathi
Jhalakathi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2022 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2022 12:04 PM BdST
Two people, including an elderly woman, have been killed after a truck ploughed into a bus coming from the opposite direction in Jhalakati's Rajapur Upazila.
At least 16 others were injured in the incident that took place on the Barishal-Pirojpur road bordering the Bagri and Pingri areas of the upazila around 8 am on Saturday, according to Rajapur Police Station chief Pulak Chandra Roy.
The dead were identified as the bus' supervisor Sarwar Hossain Dulal Khan, 57, and Patuakhali-native Nur Banu, 70.
“The bus named Alhamdulillah was heading from Barishal to Pirojpur. It collided with a Barishal-bound truck, carrying rural electricity workers," said Pulak.
Sarwar died on the spot and Nur Banu on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, according to him.
Police, fire service and a few volunteers rescued the injured, seven of whom were then admitted to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex. The others only required first aid.
The bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy. Legal action may be instituted if the families of the victims lodge a complaint, said Pulak.
- Years after losing everything in a hellish blaze, Churihatta survivors still wait for support
- Police to deploy six-layered security cover at Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
- Woman charged with killing twin daughters in Khulna
- Search committee meets to finalise candidates for next EC
- Bloodied body of on-duty policeman found on Cumilla highway
- Police move to cancel IGP Benazir’s Germany tour amid social media backlash
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Russia holds nuclear drills, US says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
- Search committee trims list of possible EC candidates to 20
- Bangladesh's daily COVID cases and deaths hit one-month low
- Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
- Bangladesh to administer first COVID vaccine doses without registration until Feb 26
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- China would back Russia, diplomatically, if it moved on Ukraine
- Police to deploy six-layered security cover at Shaheed Minar on Feb 21