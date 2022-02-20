Two dead, 16 hurt in head-on collision between bus and truck in Jhalakathi

At least 16 others were injured in the incident that took place on the Barishal-Pirojpur road bordering the Bagri and Pingri areas of the upazila around 8 am on Saturday, according to Rajapur Police Station chief Pulak Chandra Roy.

The dead were identified as the bus' supervisor Sarwar Hossain Dulal Khan, 57, and Patuakhali-native Nur Banu, 70.

“The bus named Alhamdulillah was heading from Barishal to Pirojpur. It collided with a Barishal-bound truck, carrying rural electricity workers," said Pulak.

Sarwar died on the spot and Nur Banu on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, according to him.

Police, fire service and a few volunteers rescued the injured, seven of whom were then admitted to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex. The others only required first aid.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy. Legal action may be instituted if the families of the victims lodge a complaint, said Pulak.