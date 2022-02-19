Woman charged with killing twin daughters in Khulna
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2022 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2022 01:40 PM BdST
A woman is facing murder charges over the deaths of her twin daughters in Khulna’s Terokhada Upazila.
Masum Billah, father of the victims, started a case against Kaniz Fatema Kona with Terokhada Police Station on Friday night, said investigation officer SI Enamul Haque.
Police recovered the bodies of two-and-a-half-month old 'Moni' and 'Mukta' from a pond in Terokhada Chagladah Union's Kushla village on Friday.
Three people were called in for interrogation by the police in connection with the incident. Later, Kona was detained while the rest were let go, said SI Enamul.
Masum works as a sales representative in a medicine company, Terokhada Police Station chief Jahirul Alam said, citing his family members.
Kona had gone to visit her father’s house with the twins a few days ago. The girls were with Kona when she went to bed on Thursday night.
But the family woke up to her screams at dawn as her daughters were not in their bed. Later, their bodies were found floating in the pond outside.
