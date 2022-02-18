Two arrested over murder of Rohingya leader Abul Kalam

The APBn made the arrests after conducting separate raids at the west and east Kutupalong-2 camps on Friday, said 14th APBn Commander and Superintendent of Police Md Naimul Haque.

The arrestees have been identified as Samsu Alam, 46, and Adbul, 26, who was identified only by a single name.

Kalam, 60, a resident of block B-W-5 of East Kutupalong-2 camp, was a sub-leader of moderate Rohingya group Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.

A group of assailants attacked and injured Kalam at the block on Feb 13. He died at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital that afternoon and his wife started a case over the murder that night.

“The APBn launched separate raids after being tipped off about the whereabouts of criminals accused in the murder case. The suspects tried to flee after the law enforcers cordoned off their houses. The APBn team gave chase and arrested,” SP Naimul said.

The arrestees have been transferred to Ukhiya Police Station.

On 29 of last September, gunmen shot dead Mohammad Mohib Ullah, a top civilian leader among the refugees and chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.

An armed group of Rohingya at Lombashia Rohingya camp is suspected of orchestrating the killing. Mohib Ullah was widely known for working for the repatriation of the refugees.

Less than a month after his murder, six refugees, including teachers and students, were killed in an attack on a madrasa at Moynarghona Rohingya camp in Palongkhali on Oct 22.