Awami League leader shot dead, 6 others injured in Kushtia attack
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2022 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2022 02:29 PM BdST
A local Awami League leader has been shot dead and six others injured in Kushtia’s Bheramara Upazila. Three of the injured sustained bullet wounds.
The incident took place at Charpara field in Chandgram Union of the upazila at 8:30 am on Friday, according to Bheramara Police Station OC Mujibur Rahman.
The dead man has been identified as Siddikur Rahman, 40, a general secretary of the Ward-3 Awami League.
More to follow
