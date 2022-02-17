Teen says she was ‘left’ at Dhaka University after being ‘raped for five days’

A young woman rescued her on Wednesday evening and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The 14-year-old victim told police she is a resident of Lalbagh in Old Dhaka.

She alleged two men, whom she identified as Al Amin and Shuvo, abducted her from Lalbagh on Feb 12 after she refused to be in a relationship with one of them, said Mahfuzul Haque, an inspector of Shahbagh Police Station.

They then confined her to an unknown place and sexually assaulted her for five days by drugging her, Mahfuzul said, citing the girl’s statement.

He refused to reveal further details, saying police were yet to confirm the girl’s identity.

