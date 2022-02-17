RAB seizes Tk 12.6 million in gold at Cox’s Bazar border

The gold was recovered from the upazila’s Palankhali Border on Wednesday, said Lt Col Khairul Islam Sarker, the captain of the RAB-15 Cox’s Bazar battalion, at a press conference on Thursday.

The detainee was identified as 37-year-old Karam Ali aka Karim, who hails from Teknaf.

“RAB set up a check post in the area based on a tip that a large shipment of gold was being smuggled across the border from Myanmar,” said Khairul. “The speed and behaviour of one individual passing through the area seemed suspicious so he was asked to stop. At this point, the suspect tried to flee, but he was chased down and detained.”

“His body was searched and six gold bars, four necklaces, 33 chains, 17 bangles, 35 pairs of earrings, 15 lockets, 12 nose rings and 16 rings were found.”

The market value of the haul was Tk 12.6 million, the RAB official said.

The detainee was heading to the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya’s Palankhali with the gold, Khairul said.

A local ring that smuggles gold works with some Rohingyas, he said.

Law enforcers say they are preparing a case over the incident at Ukhiya Police Station.