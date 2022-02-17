RAB arrests suspect in kidnapping, rape of teenage girl in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2022 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 12:57 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man for detaining a teenage girl for five days and raping her.
Monir Hossain Shuvo was taken into custody from the capital’s Lalbagh area on Wednesday night, RAB said in a statement, adding that more details will be provided later in a press briefing.
A woman took the 14-year-old victim to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening. She found the girl after her kidnapper had left her in the Dhaka University TSC area.
The girl lives in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh area, police said.
“The girl said that she was kidnapped from Lalbagh on Feb 12 after she refused a man’s romantic advances,” Shahbagh Police Station Inspector Mahfuzul Haque said.
“Two people named Al Amin and Shuvo drugged her and tortured her for five days at an unknown location. Afterwards, they dumped her in the TSC area on Wednesday evening.”
