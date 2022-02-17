Man thrown off motorcycle dies as driver slams on brakes to save child
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2022 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 12:33 PM BdST
A man has died and the driver of his motorcycle seriously injured after the latter pulled the brakes to avoid hitting a child and got into an accident in Feni’s Sadar Upazila.
The accident took place on the Feni-Noakhali (Sonaimuri) Road in the Temuhni Taltola area of the upazila on Wednesday night, according to Feni Model Police Station chief Md Nizam Uddin.
The dead man has been identified as Md Rashedul Islam, 25, a Bangladeshi worker living in Oman who had returned home on vacation.
The injured, 28-year-old Nurul Huda Suman Bhuiyan, is a member of Daganbhuiyan Upazila’s Jayloskor union council, and is currently undergoing treatment at the Feni Sadar Hospital. He is Rashedul’s cousin.
Mamunur Rashid Milon, the chairman of the union council in the upazila, said: “Nurul Huda was on his way to Feni with Rashedul on a motorcycle when a child trying to cross the road ran in front of their vehicle.”
“Nurul hit the brakes to save the child and the force threw Rashedul off the motorcycle. He hit a tree and was knocked unconscious. Nurul also sustained serious injuries.”
The on-duty doctor of Feni Sadar Hospital declared Rashedul dead when locals took him and Nurul to the hospital.
Rashedul’s body was handed over to his family without an autopsy as they did not file any complaints, Feni Model Police Station chief Md Nijam said.
