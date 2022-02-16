'Move or be removed', Mayor Atiqul warns canal occupiers

Speaking at an inauguration programme of a project involving 29 canals and a retention pond under the DNCC on Sunday, he asked occupiers to relinquish the canal lands, which belong to the public and cannot be owned by any individuals.

“The canals belong to the people. I ask those who are illegally occupying them to leave of their own will or else, these illegal establishments will be bulldozed to the ground.”

Along with the retrieval of illegally occupied lands, the project will mark boundaries of the 29 canals and Gabtoli retention pond while also putting up pillars in these areas, according to Atiqul.

Bangladesh Army's 14th Independent Engineer Brigade will implement the year-long project.