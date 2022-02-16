Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody

Rieta Rahman, his wife, confirmed his release to Free Malaysia Today on Wednesday.

“He told me his lawyers were there to receive him and were bringing him back to his house.”

“Thank God and all those who have helped in his release. I thank the Malaysian authorities for this, too,” she told the news outlet.

Khairuzzaman’s lawyer Ngeow Chow Ying told The Star the former diplomat was released from the Immigration Department depot headquarters in Putrajaya at 3:35 pm local time, Ngeow said.

“He is home already and his release is unconditional.”

“I went through much embarrassment after being detained following these false allegations by the Bangladeshi government,” Khairuzzaman told Free Malaysia Today.

“My family members too were going through anxiety and they were extremely worried for my health.”

On Nov 3, 1975, four of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s closest associates, known as the four national leaders, were killed at Dhaka Central Jail. They were Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman.

Khairuzzaman was named as a suspect in the Jail Killing case but was later dropped from it.

The 65-year-old is now wanted in Bangladesh for undisclosed reasons, but his wife, Rieta Rahman, had contended that his arrest was politically motivated by the Bangladesh government, the Malaysian media says.

He was picked up by immigration authorities from his residence in Ampang on Feb 10.

The former diplomat’s legal team contends that he was a political asylum seeker with a UNHCR card and had not committed any immigration violations, and hence his detention was unlawful.

On Wednesday, the High Court granted an interim order against the deportation of Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh.

In 1975, after Bangabandhu’s assassination, Khairuzzaman joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When the Awami League came to power in 1996, Khairuzzaman was serving as acting ambassador to the Philippines and was recalled. On Sept 24 of that year, he was arrested and his retirement was made compulsory.

In 2001, when the BNP-Jamaat alliance came to power, Khairuzzaman was freed on bail. On May 4, 2003, he was appointed as director general to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also served as an ambassador from 2001-2006 under the BNP government.

A court dropped him from the Jail Killing case in 2004. He was made a high commissioner in 2007, under the caretaker government, and sent to Malaysia.

In 2009, when the Awami League came to power, they recalled him to Bangladesh to stand trial. But Khairuzzaman secured a UN refugee card and remained in Kuala Lumpur.