Lakshmipur court sentences five to death for farmer’s murder

District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Rahibul Islam announced the verdict on Wednesday, said Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin.

The death row convicts are Jasim Uddin, Nur Mia, Shafiqur Rahman, Md Towhir Hossain and Md Rubel Hossain.

The court handed life sentences to Jewel, Rahela Begum and Moktar Hossain.

Three other suspects were acquitted.

Jewel and Moktar Hossain were absconding when the verdict was announced.

Akbar Hossain, a farmer from Charbangshi Union in Raipur Upazila was hacked to death on Sept 7, 2018, said lawyer Manzur Jilani, who represented the prosecution. Later, Akbar's son Tahirul Islam filed a case over the murder.

Police submitted charges against 11 people in the case on Oct 9, 2019.