Lakshmipur court sentences five to death for farmer’s murder
Lakshmipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2022 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 02:07 PM BdST
A Lakshmipur court has sentenced five people to death and three to life in prison for the murder of farmer Akbar Hossain in Raipur Upazila.
District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Rahibul Islam announced the verdict on Wednesday, said Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin.
The death row convicts are Jasim Uddin, Nur Mia, Shafiqur Rahman, Md Towhir Hossain and Md Rubel Hossain.
The court handed life sentences to Jewel, Rahela Begum and Moktar Hossain.
Three other suspects were acquitted.
Jewel and Moktar Hossain were absconding when the verdict was announced.
Akbar Hossain, a farmer from Charbangshi Union in Raipur Upazila was hacked to death on Sept 7, 2018, said lawyer Manzur Jilani, who represented the prosecution. Later, Akbar's son Tahirul Islam filed a case over the murder.
Police submitted charges against 11 people in the case on Oct 9, 2019.
- Sandhya sang for Bangladesh on a historic day
- Khairuzzaman: Malaysia govt will fight legal battle, says Shahriar
- Bangladeshis told to leave Ukraine now
- PM wants month-long book fair
- Ex-MP Awal charged in Shahinuddin murder
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go?
- Daily virus count: 34 deaths, 4,746 cases
- 9 years on, blogger Rajib’s father waits for justice
- Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who lent her voice to Bangladesh for a historic day
- Malaysian government will fight legal challenge against Khairuzzaman’s deportation: Shahriar
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- Hasina inaugurates Ekushey Book Fair, pitches for a month-long event
- Former MP MA Awal formally charged in Shahinuddin murder case
- Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
Most Read
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim arrested in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay dies aged 90
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go from Bosnia?
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback
- Scandal on a wealthy island: a priest, a murder and a mystery
- With 322 names proposed for Election Commission, search committee is set to make final choices