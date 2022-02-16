Home > Bangladesh

Lakshmipur court sentences five to death for farmer’s murder

  Lakshmipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2022 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 02:07 PM BdST

A Lakshmipur court has sentenced five people to death and three to life in prison for the murder of farmer Akbar Hossain in Raipur Upazila. 

District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Rahibul Islam announced the verdict on Wednesday, said Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin.

The death row convicts are Jasim Uddin, Nur Mia, Shafiqur Rahman, Md Towhir Hossain and Md Rubel Hossain. 

The court handed life sentences to Jewel, Rahela Begum and Moktar Hossain.

Three other suspects were acquitted.

Jewel and Moktar Hossain were absconding when the verdict was announced. 

Akbar Hossain, a farmer from Charbangshi Union in Raipur Upazila was hacked to death on Sept 7, 2018, said lawyer Manzur Jilani, who represented the prosecution. Later, Akbar's son Tahirul Islam filed a case over the murder.

Police submitted charges against 11 people in the case on Oct 9, 2019.

