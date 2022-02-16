EC search committee to hold next meeting on Feb 19

The date was set during a three-hour meeting of the search committee, headed by Justice Obaidul Hasan, at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge on Wednesday.

There was no indication as to whether the 322 names proposed by political parties, groups of professionals, eminent citizens and individuals had been trimmed down.

However, the Cabinet Division, which is providing secretarial assistance to the president-appointed panel, said the selection process is underway.

Additional Secretary Shamsul Arefin, who attended the meeting due to Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam’s absence said, “The committee is searching for candidates. They will sit down again on Feb 19, Saturday 11 am.”

“We can’t speak about any numbers right now. Things will proceed as the law dictates. The committee will do it as quickly as possible.”

No decision was taken on requests to withdraw names from the proposed list, he added.

President Md Abdul Hamid formed the search committee headed by Justice Obaidul Hassan on Feb 5 ahead of the end of the Nurul Huda-led commission’s tenure.

The other members of the EC search committee are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hussain and fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq.

Over the last 12 days, the panel met seven times - by themselves on four occasions and with distinguished individuals three times.

The recently passed law requires the committee to propose a list of 10 nominees to the president with two candidates for each of the five positions, including that of the chief election commissioner.

The committee has 15 working days from its formation, or until Feb 24, to recommend names to the president, who will then form the 13th Election Commission by picking candidates from the list.