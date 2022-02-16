Dihan indicted in schoolgirl rape and murder case

Zulfikar Hayat, acting judge of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 indicted Dihan on Wednesday and scheduled Mar 16 for the next hearing.

The 18-year-old Dihan pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him.

His lawyer Md Borhan Uddin petitioned for his acquittal.

“They had consensual sex and the girl was not forced. The accused should be acquitted,” he said.

Dihan’s legal counsel appealed for a withdrawal of his confessional statement, which the judge had previously recorded.

The state named 55 witnesses in the sensational case, said state counsel lawyer Afroza Farhana Ahmed.

On Jan 6, Dihan had rushed the girl to Anwer Khan Modern Khan Hospital in critical condition. The doctors declared her dead on arrival and called the police, who later began questioning Dihan and two other male friends of the girl.

Her father filed a case against Dihan at Kalabagan Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The victim, an O Level student, called her mother after her parents left home for work on the day of her death, saying she was going to a coaching centre to get some papers for her studies.

Dihan called the victim’s mother after 1 pm and said he had brought the girl to the hospital as she had fainted after visiting him at his home in Kalabagan.

Her mother rushed to the hospital, where the staff told her that Dihan had raped her daughter after inviting her to his home at Dolphiner Goli, and then took her to the hospital to prove his innocence when she fell unconscious from excessive bleeding, according to the case.

Police later sent the body for a post-mortem examination to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

There was no sign of injury on the girl’s body, Sohel Mahmud, head of the Dhaka Medical College’s forensic medicine department, said after the post-mortem examination.

However, the girl had suffered wounds on her genitalia and rectum, he said, concluding that the bleeding was due to sex.

Sazzadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Dihan admitted to having consensual sex with the girl.

“They have been friends for several years. Their families know each other as well, but it was not mentioned in the case,” he added.