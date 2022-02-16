Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka University to hold Gha unit admission tests for 2021-22 academic year

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2022 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 01:45 PM BdST

Dhaka University has decided to hold the Gha unit admission tests, which allow students to change streams in enrolment, for the 2021-22 academic year.

The university’s decision to abolish the exams stirred anger among the members of the university’s social sciences faculty, which oversees the tests.

In response, the authorities decided to hold the tests this year at a dean's committee meeting on Wednesday, said Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Samad. 

“This is the last time we are holding the Gha unit admission tests. A separate admission test will be held for humanities, social sciences and law faculties from next year.”

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories