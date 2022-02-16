Dhaka University to hold Gha unit admission tests for 2021-22 academic year
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2022 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 01:45 PM BdST
Dhaka University has decided to hold the Gha unit admission tests, which allow students to change streams in enrolment, for the 2021-22 academic year.
The university’s decision to abolish the exams stirred anger among the members of the university’s social sciences faculty, which oversees the tests.
In response, the authorities decided to hold the tests this year at a dean's committee meeting on Wednesday, said Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Samad.
“This is the last time we are holding the Gha unit admission tests. A separate admission test will be held for humanities, social sciences and law faculties from next year.”
More to follow
More stories
- Sandhya sang for Bangladesh on a historic day
- Khairuzzaman: Malaysia govt will fight legal battle, says Shahriar
- Bangladeshis told to leave Ukraine now
- PM wants month-long book fair
- Ex-MP Awal charged in Shahinuddin murder
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go?
- Daily virus count: 34 deaths, 4,746 cases
- 9 years on, blogger Rajib’s father waits for justice
Recent Stories
- Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who lent her voice to Bangladesh for a historic day
- Malaysian government will fight legal challenge against Khairuzzaman’s deportation: Shahriar
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- Hasina inaugurates Ekushey Book Fair, pitches for a month-long event
- Former MP MA Awal formally charged in Shahinuddin murder case
- Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
Opinion
Most Read
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim arrested in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay dies aged 90
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go from Bosnia?
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback
- Scandal on a wealthy island: a priest, a murder and a mystery
- Bangladesh to halt first COVID doses after 10m shots in Feb 26 single-day drive