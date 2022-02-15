RAB arrests 3 for selling off women to sex traffickers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2022 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:28 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three people over their involvement in the trafficking of women.
The gang lured women from villages with promises of work and sold them off to human traffickers.
The criminals sold off at least 80 women to traffickers who took them abroad, especially to Dubai, where the victims were compelled to take part in the sex trade and other illegal activities.
RAB arrested Md Azizul Haque, 56, Md Moslem Uddin Rafik, 50 and Md Kausar, 45 on Sunday, near Monolova Restaurant at Airport Road, RAB-1 chief Lt Col Abdullah Al-Momen said in a press briefing.
During the arrest, RAB rescued three women the arrestees were preparing to send to Dubai.
Col Abdullah said two people called Mohiuddin, 37 and Shilpi, 35, living in Dubai used to contact Azizul in Bangladesh and place orders for women. Rafik and Kausar would go to the villages and convince innocent young women to come to Dhaka in hopes of getting a ‘high paid job’.
Later, the women were trafficked to Dubai and Mohiuddin paid for the trips, Azizul told RAB during the primary investigation.
Nur Nabi Rana, 35 and Manzur Hossain were two others involved in the trafficking ring.
Most of the women trafficked abroad are working in different hotels and bars in Dubai, RAB said, citing Azizul.
RAB said those involved in trafficking are on their radar.
