Hasina inaugurates Ekushey Book Fair, pitches for a month-long event
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2022 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 09:38 PM BdST
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair has set off after a two-week delay forced by the pandemic and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants it to continue for a month.
Hasina inaugurated the 38th edition of the book fair via video link from Ganabhaban on Tuesday
Last year, the fair was delayed by more than a month and a half, starting on Mar 18 and ending two days ahead of schedule on Apr 12 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The fair was also pushed back this year after the highly-contagious omicron variant triggered a surge in infections.
Bangla Academy initially decided to keep hold the event from Feb 15-28 but with the recent decline in the infection rate, the authorities are willing to run the fair for a month.
“We’ll be able to extend the fair if infections go down. We’re waiting for instructions from the prime minister,” State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said.
“Our publishers have also requested that the fair be kept open until March as Mar 17 is Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday,” Hasina said during the opening ceremony.
“I think we can continue the fair for a month. But you [authorities and publishers] have to think it over. I can’t decide this for you. [The fair] belongs to you.”
She asked the authorities to keep in the issue of large gatherings in case they want to extend its duration. She also urged everyone to follow the health rules.
Hasina also asked everyone to get their vaccine shots as early as possible.
“We’re also administering booster doses. Those who are yet to receive the shots must do so… . The vaccine will provide some protection.”
Reminiscing about the times when she would freely roam around the fair, she said, “But I could no longer do it after I became prime minister. The pandemic has further confined me.”
Hasina lamented people’s diminishing engagement with cultural affairs.
“We’re establishing Shilpakala Academy at every district and Upazila. If Bangla Academy also takes some steps, we’ll find many talented poets, artists, writers, and others interested in cultural activities.”
She stressed the importance of the practice as an effective method to keep the youth from becoming wayward.
“We should also learn foreign languages and their cultural practices,” Hasina said.
