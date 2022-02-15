Former MP MA Awal formally charged in Shahinuddin murder case

Inspector Syed Iftekhar Hossain of the Detective Branch of police submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court of Dhaka on Monday.

Police Sub-Inspector Abdur Rouf said on Tuesday the court set Feb 17 for the hearing.

The others named in the charge sheet are Shumon Bepari, Mohammad Taher, Md Golam Kibria Khan, Mohammad Murad, Titu Sheikh alias Titu, Mohammad Rocky Talukdar, Noor Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Iqbal Hossain, Md Tarikul Islam Emon, Tuhin Mia, Md Harunur Rashid, Md Shafiqul Islam Shafiq and Ibrahim Shumon.

Shahinuddin, 34, was hacked to death at Road 32 of Pallabi Section 12 on May 16, 2021. His mother Aklima Begum accused 20 people in a murder case filed with the Pallabi Police Station, with Awal identified as the prime suspect.

Shahinuddin was the youngest of two sons of Aklima. He was killed over the perpetrators’ attempts to forcibly occupy 10 acres of land in Pallabi’s Alinagar area, she claimed.

Awal is the chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and the managing director of Haveli Property Development Limited.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Awal from a shrine in Bhairab after the case was filed. Police also arrested 13 others and questioned them on remand. Two other accused in the case were killed in a “gunfight” with the RAB.