Former MP MA Awal formally charged in Shahinuddin murder case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2022 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 09:14 PM BdST
Police have pressed formal charges against former Lakshmipur MP MA Awal and 14 other people in a case over the murder of businessman Shahinuddin in Dhaka’s Pallabi.
Inspector Syed Iftekhar Hossain of the Detective Branch of police submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court of Dhaka on Monday.
Police Sub-Inspector Abdur Rouf said on Tuesday the court set Feb 17 for the hearing.
The others named in the charge sheet are Shumon Bepari, Mohammad Taher, Md Golam Kibria Khan, Mohammad Murad, Titu Sheikh alias Titu, Mohammad Rocky Talukdar, Noor Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Iqbal Hossain, Md Tarikul Islam Emon, Tuhin Mia, Md Harunur Rashid, Md Shafiqul Islam Shafiq and Ibrahim Shumon.
Shahinuddin, 34, was hacked to death at Road 32 of Pallabi Section 12 on May 16, 2021. His mother Aklima Begum accused 20 people in a murder case filed with the Pallabi Police Station, with Awal identified as the prime suspect.
Shahinuddin was the youngest of two sons of Aklima. He was killed over the perpetrators’ attempts to forcibly occupy 10 acres of land in Pallabi’s Alinagar area, she claimed.
Awal is the chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and the managing director of Haveli Property Development Limited.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Awal from a shrine in Bhairab after the case was filed. Police also arrested 13 others and questioned them on remand. Two other accused in the case were killed in a “gunfight” with the RAB.
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go?
- Daily virus count: 34 deaths, 4,746 cases
- 9 years on, blogger Rajib’s father waits for justice
- 2 to die for Zillur Bhandari murder
- Malaysia halts deportation of Khairuzzaman
- RAB arrests 3 for trafficking women
- Wait on for final choices as EC panel gets names
- Missing boy found dead in a Chuadanga graveyard
- Former MP MA Awal formally charged in Shahinuddin murder case
- Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go from Bosnia?
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- 9 years after his murder, the father of blogger Rajib is still waiting for justice
- Two sentenced to death, six to life in prison for Zillur Bhandari murder in Chattogram
Most Read
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- With 322 names proposed for Election Commission, search committee is set to make final choices
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Tone of Ukraine crisis shifts as Russia signals openness to talk more
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he has heard invasion could be Wednesday, declares day of unity
- Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- 'Improbable journey': How a movie from tiny Bhutan got an Oscar nod