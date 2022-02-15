Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat

An emergency travel advisory was issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Poland, urging people against travelling to Ukraine unless it is out of necessity.

M Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs, on Tuesday said the government always tries to protect Bangladeshi nationals residing in conflict-ridden countries or regions.

“That’s what was done here.”

Although there is no readily available data on the number of Bangladeshis residing in the Eastern European country, migrants said the number is likely to be around 400-500, including both legal and illegal immigrants.

“Expatriate Bangladeshis living in Ukraine are being advised to leave Ukraine immediately. If they can’t go to any other country, they can travel to Bangladesh,” the announcement read.

Bangladesh does not have a diplomatic mission in Ukraine. So, the Bangladesh mission in the Polish capital Warsaw also sees to the affairs in Ukraine.

The ongoing tension with Russia has forced countries around the world to withdraw citizens and diplomats from Ukraine.

Over the past few months, Russia deployed an estimated 130,000 soldiers at the border of Ukraine, sparking fears of an invasion.

Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, following days of US and British warnings that Moscow might initiate a military assault on its neighbour at any time.

Russia has maintained that it has no plans to attack Ukraine.

Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw said, “All Bangladeshi people are requested to keep the embassy apprised of their locations, so that the embassy may contact them upon emergency.”

Shahriar said individuals who are planning to return to the country will receive assistance from the government if necessary.

"Bangladesh will cooperate if needed. Citizens of many other countries are leaving [Ukraine], or have already left.”

“If any [Bangladeshis] seek our support to return, we will bring them back from countries nearby through embassies.”

Earlier on Sunday, the embassy asked Bangladeshi nationals to move to a safer zone.

“SEEK DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION”

In a statement on Feb 1, the Ministry of Foreign affairs asked all parties to come to a solution through diplomatic dialogue and avoid conflict.

The ministry said Bangladesh believes the peace, stability and development of the region and surrounding areas depend entirely on a peaceful solution.