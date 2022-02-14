Woman suspected in killing of 2 boys arrested after 8 years in Chattogram

The suspect, 45-year-old Majeda Begum, was arrested from Bagmara Village of Chattogram's Fatikchhari Upazila on Sunday, according to Major Md Sakib Hossain of RAB-11, CPC-2.

Major Sakib said six-year-old Arafat Hossain's throat was sliced and Jashim Uddin, 7, was suffocated to death over a family dispute on Apr 21, 2014.

Arafat was the son of Md Billal Hossain and Jashim was the son of Shah Alam, both of whom hail from Muradnagar's Lajoir Village. Billal and Shah Alam are cousins.

The chief suspect in the case, Yasmin, is Billal's sister-in-law and was involved in disputes with both Billal and Shah Alam.

Major Sakib said Yasmin is the prime suspect in the murder case, Majeda was a second suspect and 2-3 others had been left unnamed in the case.

Majeda changed her name after the murder and took on different jobs in different parts of the country.

With the aid of modern technology, RAB was able to track her down and hand her over to Cumilla's Muradnagar Police Station on Sunday.