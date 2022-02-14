Those spreading audio clip are trying to exploit an innocent conversation: Anisul Huq

He made the comments after facing questions from journalists at an event at the Secretariat on Sunday, according to a statement from the law ministry.

The so-called leaked phone conversation spread on social media recently. Two people can be heard discussing a project in the audio. bdnews24.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio.

The law ministry said Anisul faced questions on the matter at an event to hand a Tk 200 million cheque to Bangladesh Bar Council as an intensive for lawyers from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Those who are spreading the audio on social media are so bankrupt that they are trying to cash in on an innocent conversation,” Anisul was quoted as saying.

“It means they do not have anything else to weaponise. I think it will surely be investigated but it should not be given importance.”

Bangladesh Bar Council Chairman and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Vice-Chairman Muhammad Yusuf Hossain Humayun received the cheque on behalf of the council.