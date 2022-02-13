Sub-leader of Rohingya refugee camp block hacked to death
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2022 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 08:14 PM BdST
The sub-leader of a block at Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox’s Bazar has been hacked to death.
Police suspect an old enmity led to the murder of 60-year old Abul Kalam at block B-W-5 of East Kutupalong-2 camp on Sunday morning.
The law enforcers got the names of several suspects in an initial investigation into the incident, said Md Naimul Haque, a superintendent of police commanding the 14 Armed Police Battalion.
Kalam was admitted to the hospital of International Organization for Migration at the camp after several assailants hacked and injured him at the block. He was transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital but died there in the afternoon, the officer said.
Deadly violence often rocks the camps in Cox’s Bazar that are home to some 1 million Rohingya refugees live with little hope of returning to their homes in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most have been refused citizenship and face persecution.
Gunmen shot dead Mohammad Mohib Ullah, a top civilian leader of the refugees, by suspected members of an armed group of Rohingya on Sept 29, 2021 at Lombashia Rohingya camp. Mohib Ullah was widely known for working for the repatriation of the refugees.
Less than a month after his murder, six refugees, including teachers and students, were killed in an attack on a madrasa at Moynarghona Rohingya camp in Palongkhali on Oct 22.
- Sub-leader of Rohingya refugee camp block hacked to death
- Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day
- Girls outshine boys in HSC, staying ahead in pass rate, GPA 5
- 3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- SC grants custody of Nakano-Imran’s children to mother
Most Read
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- Bangladesh to release HSC results on Sunday
- Nakano-Imran children to stay in mother's custody until case verdict: SC
- Reckless driver without licence caused Chakaraia crash killing five brothers: RAB
- 3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
- Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift, decisive response
- Shahjalal University students end protest for VC Farid’s removal