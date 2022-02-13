Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%

The results of the exams, which students in Class 12 take ahead of starting university, were announced on Sunday.

Of the examinees, 189,169 – 13.79 percent of the group – achieved a GPA of 5.0.

The exam results were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at an event at the International Mother Language Institute, which she attended via video conference from the Ganabhaban. Education Minister Dipu Moni, who received the summaries of the results on behalf of the prime minister, announced highlights from the summary at a press conference afterwards.

Nearly 1.4 million students for the HSC, Alim, HSC Vocational, HSC Business Management and Diploma in Commerce examinations can get their results on mobile phones via SMS and the education board website.

The results are also available at the examinees’ exam centres and their educational institutions.

Students from 9,183 institutions took their HSC and equivalent examinations on Dec 2 at 2,621 centres under nine education boards, including the madrasa and technical boards. The exams were delayed by about eight months from their usual schedule because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The assessments consisted of six papers from an abbreviated syllabus of three elective subjects. Students got one and a half hours to finish the exams instead of the usual three as the number of questions was cut.

Compulsory subjects, such as Bangla and English, were assessed based on students’ performance in previous public exams.

The Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, examinations in 2020 were completed before the coronavirus was detected in Bangladesh. The HSC exams were to be held on Apr 1, but the pandemic forced schools to close on Mar 17.

Instead of tests, the results of the HSC were based on the students’ performances in Junior School Certificate and SSC exams. Everyone was promoted automatically.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, the HSC pass rate was 73.93 percent and 47,286 students received a GPA of 5.0.

In 2018, the pass rate was 66.64 percent and 29,262 received a GPA of 5.0.

A total of 1,115,705 students sat for the 2021 exams under the nine general education boards. Of them, 1,066,242 – or 95.57 percent – passed and 178,522 – or 16 percent – got a GPA of 5.0.

Of the 106,579 students who gave their exams under the madrasa board, 101,768 – 95.49 percent – passed. The vocational board saw 149,397 students give their exams and 138,708 – or 92.85 percent – pass.

The pass rate for the science group under the general education boards was 94.16 percent. The rate was 96.94 percent for the humanities grouping and 93.21 percent for the business grouping.

Of the students who received a GPA of 5.0, 120,230 were in the science group, 41,373 from the humanities and 16,919 from business.

RESULTS VIA SMS

The results of HSC and equivalent exams will be available on the education board website at www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. The students will need to provide their roll and registration numbers.

To receive the results on a mobile phone, a student will need to type HSC<space>first three letters of the education board<space>roll number<space>2021 and send the SMS to 16222. They will receive the result in the reply.

Madrasa students will need to type ALIM<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2021 and send the SMS to 16222.

Technical board students will have to type HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2021 and send the SMS to 16222.