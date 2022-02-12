RAB arrests driver of pickup van that hit and killed five brothers in Cox’s Bazar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2022 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 03:35 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the driver of the pickup van that hit and killed five of six brothers and injured the other at Chakoria in Cox’s Bazar.
Shahidul Islam alias Saiful was arrested in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, the RAB said in a message.
RAB Assistant Director Imran Khan said he was arrested on Friday midnight.
RAB officials declined to reveal further details, saying more information will be provided on Saturday.
Police said nine members of the family were returning home to Ringbong under Dulahazara union after performing a ritual at the local crematorium when the pickup hit all of them on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the Malumghat area around 5:30am on Tuesday.
One of the brothers died at the scene and four others in hospital. The five dead were Champak Dey, 25, Deepak Dey, 40, Nirupam Dey, 45, Anupam Dey, 47, and Saran Sushil Dey, 32. They were sons of Suresh Chandra Dey.
The brother who survived the accident, Roktim Sushil Dey, is fighting for his life at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
- YouTube movie inspires copycat crimes in Ctg
- Legal fight on to stop Khairuzzaman’s deportation
- DU resumes in-person classes on Feb 22
- Man held for abusing wife over dowry
- Khairuzzaman was patronised by all but AL
- Tortured and haunted, Rocky lives on
- Bangladesh moves up a rank on Democracy Index
- Germany visit 'for dye, not buy': official
- Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury hospitalised with COVID complications
- RAB arrests driver of pickup van that hit and killed five brothers in Cox’s Bazar
- Inspired by YouTube movie, Chattogram gang pulls off series of copycat crimes after hijacking a car
- Wife Reita launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh
- Dhaka University to return to in-person learning on Feb 22
- Man held for torturing his wife over dowry in Dohar
Most Read
- Wife Rieta launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh
- IGP will travel to Germany to visit dye factory, not to buy bed sheets: official
- No hijabs for now, Indian court tells Muslim students
- Tortured by police, haunted by horrors of brother’s death in custody, Rocky soldiers on
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools soon: education minister
- Bangladesh moves up one more rank on The Economist's Democracy Index
- Khairuzzaman was patronised by all except Awami League
- Bangladesh logs 5,268 COVID cases, 27 deaths in a day
- Man held for torturing his wife over dowry in Dohar
- Awami League hands list of 10 names for EC