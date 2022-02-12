Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests driver of pickup van that hit and killed five brothers in Cox’s Bazar

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Feb 2022 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 03:35 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the driver of the pickup van that hit and killed five of six brothers and injured the other at Chakoria in Cox’s Bazar.

Shahidul Islam alias Saiful was arrested in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, the RAB said in a message.

RAB Assistant Director Imran Khan said he was arrested on Friday midnight.

RAB officials declined to reveal further details, saying more information will be provided on Saturday.

Police said nine members of the family were returning home to Ringbong under Dulahazara union after performing a ritual at the local crematorium when the pickup hit all of them on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the Malumghat area around 5:30am on Tuesday.

One of the brothers died at the scene and four others in hospital. The five dead were Champak Dey, 25, Deepak Dey, 40, Nirupam Dey, 45, Anupam Dey, 47, and Saran Sushil Dey, 32. They were sons of Suresh Chandra Dey. 

The brother who survived the accident, Roktim Sushil Dey, is fighting for his life at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

