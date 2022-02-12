Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury hospitalised with COVID complications

The 75-year-old was transferred to the CCU of Dhanmondi Clinic on Green Road on Friday, said Ershadul Haque Tinku, a person close to Kausar.

He was given two bags of blood after his haemoglobin count fell, Ershadul said.

Chaudhury was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Wednesday and later transferred to the private clinic’s ICU.

He has been suffering from kidney and nervous system complications for the past few years. He had also suffered two strokes.

The lyrics penned by him include those of many popular songs such as “Amay Dekona”, “Jekhane Simanto Tomar”, “Aj Ei Brishtir Kanna Dekhe”, “Kobita Porar Prohor Esechhe”, “Ei Rupali Guitar”, “Ek Jhank Projapoti Chhilam Amra”, “Mousumi”, “Elomelo Batase”.

He is also a popular astrologer.

