Man held for torturing his wife over dowry in Dohar
Keraniganj-Dohar-Nawabganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2022 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2022 12:44 PM BdST
Police have arrested a man on charges of abusing and cutting the hair of his wife, a school teacher, for dowry in Dhaka’s Dohar Upazila.
Baharul Islam Hiru was apprehended in the upazila’s Lotakhola area after a case was filed over the incident on Thursday, Dohar Police Station chief (investigation) SM Kamruzzaman said.
“The woman is an assistant teacher at a government primary school in Nawabganj Upazila. She married Hiru 20 years ago. Hiru received Tk 1.8 million from his in-laws as dowry and loans in several phases. The couple has a 14-year-old son,” the police officer said, citing the case dossier.
But Hiru did not pay back the loans he received from his in-laws, giving many excuses. The victim would often press Hiru to repay the loans and on Tuesday, she went to her in-laws' house from her father’s place to speak to him.
"Hiru then demanded dowry, beat her and cut the hair,” said Kamruzzaman.
The woman was able to return to her father, who took her to the Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex afterwards. After receiving first aid, she started a case against her husband under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Wednesday.
