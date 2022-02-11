Khairuzzaman was patronised by all except Awami League

Khairuzzaman served as the ambassador and acting ambassador in two countries during as many tenures of the BNP government. The caretaker government in 2007 deployed him as Bangladesh’s high commissioner to Malaysia.

Khairuzzaman secured a UN refugee card and remained in Kuala Lumpur for 13 years where the Malaysian immigration authorities arrested him on Wednesday.

A Malaysian minister described the grounds for the arrest as “an offence committed and a request by his home country”.

The government is working to bring back Khairuzzaman and interrogate him further over the Jail Killing Case, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said.

On Nov 3, 1975, four of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s closest associates -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- known as the four national leaders, were killed at Dhaka Central Jail.

The trial in the case was blocked for 21 years and the Awami League reopened the case after they formed the government in 1996. In 2004, three suspects who fled from justice were given death sentences.

The High Court upheld the death sentence for one of the three convicts and acquitted the other two in 2008.

Following an appeal by the state, the Appellate Division handed death sentences to all three in 2013, but the verdict was not executed as all convicts were on the run.

Khairuzzaman was the director-general of the foreign ministry when he was acquitted by a judicial court in 2004.

The retired army major also served the Bangladesh mission in Cairo from 1976 to 1983 in different roles.

When the Awami League came to power in 1996, he was recalled from the Philippines where he was Bangladesh’s acting ambassador. On Sept 24 of that year, he was arrested and his retirement was made compulsory.

In 2001, when the BNP-Jamaat alliance came to power, Khairuzzaman was released on bail. In 2003, he was appointed director-general to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was also promoted to the rank of additional secretary.

The BNP government appointed him as the country’s envoy to Myanmar on Sept 5, 2005 where he served until Aug 20, 2007. He was promoted to the rank of secretary when he was deployed to Malaysia as high commissioner in 2007.

Khairuzzman was ordered back home on Jan 13, 2009 after the Awami League formed the government, but he did not return.

The government then revoked his passport. He was found with the UNHCR refugee card when the authorities arrested him on Wednesday.

While Khairuzzaman was holding a government post, the state had highlighted his involvement in the Jail Killing Case in different hearings.

The late Attorney General Mahbubey Alam had pleaded to the Appellate Division in February 2013 for the repatriation of Khairuzzaman and Shah Mmoazzem Hossain, a member of the BNP chairperson’s advisory council.

“The crimes committed in the case were of conspiracy, participating in killing and supporting the killing. The judicial court has completed the trial for participation and support to the killing, but there was no trial for the conspiracy. Shah Moazzem Hossain, Nurul Islam and Khairuzzaman were involved in the conspiracy of the killing,” Alam had said in a hearing at the Supreme Court in 2010, challenging the High Court verdict.

Rita Rahman, the wife of Khairuzzaman, faced criticism when she contested the 2018 parliamentary election from the Rangpur-3 seat as a BNP candidate. She could not win the race against the late Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad.

Rita, daughter of BNP leader Mashiur Rahman Jadu Mia, also ran for the same seat in the 2019 by-election, when it fell vacant following the death of Ershad. This time she lost it to Saad Ershad, son of Ershad.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam signalled that Khairuzzaman would be interrogated further in the case.

“The home ministry and the law ministry will then decide the next course of action -- whether to quiz him in the case or revive it.”