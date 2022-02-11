Inspired by YouTube movie, Chattogram gang pulls off series of copycat crimes after hijacking a car

Chattogram Metropolitan Police came up with stunning description of the crimes committed by the gang after arresting four of its members on Wednesday at Arefin Nagar Drum Gate under Bayezid Police Station.

All of the arrestees -- Belal Hossain Aslam, 27, Md Tanvir Islam Rokon aka Rukan, 27, Md Sohel, 30 and Kamaluddin aka Mohiuddin, 28 -- were 'professional muggers,’ according to police.

On Feb 5, the gang rented a private car from Alankar intersection, saying they would go to Sitakunda, CMP Deputy Commissioner Mokhlesur Rahman said.

On the way, the muggers took control of the car and held the driver hostage. They demanded Tk 50,000 from his father. Then they forced the driver to give out his mobile banking number and PIN to them and fled with the car after pushing him out.

They went about mugging and robbing at different places of the city using that carjacked vehicle, said Deputy Police Commissioner Mokhlesur.

Early interrogations of the arrestees revealed they adopted the idea of carjacking while watching a foreign movie and then devised their own plan, he said.

Md Iliyas, driver of the hijacked car, said he was on his way home to Sitakunda from Boropul area on the evening of Feb 5 after servicing of the car. Three men stopped him at Alankar intersection and rented the car for a trip to Doaji Para in Sitakunda. They promised to pay Tk 700 for the ride.

“They said they needed to pick a lawyer from Bashbaria on the way. The moment we reached Bashbaria and that man got in, all of them started beating me and shoved me to the back seat. One of them began to drive,” said Iliyas.

The robbers drove to Sitakunda Upazila Sadar and then took a U-turn and came to the city. At around 9:30pm, they left Iliyas at Bayezid-Foujdarhat Link Road and drove towards Beyezid Police Station, according to Iliyas.

Iliyas went to a shopkeeper he knew at the Link Road, who took him to the Foujdarhat Police Box. Police told Iliyas to file a case.

The gang did not waste time after the carjacking; they used the vehicle to mug and rob people at different parts of Chattogram city at night in the next few days.

A pharmacy near Oxygen Kitchen Market reported to police that some robbers in a blue car took away Tk 70,000, a mobile phone and a tablet PC at around 3.30am on Feb 6.

Investigations by Bayezid Bostami Police confirmed the car’s number from surveillance footage and found that the same car was used in mugging people at 10 places in the city.

At one point of looking for the blue car’s owner, police came to know that a carjacking case had been filed at Sitakunda Police Station, and became certain the same car was used in all these robbing incidents, Mokhlesur said.

TROUBLE FINDING CAR OWNER

Iliyas said his employer who owner the car was Md Shoaib, a civil servant from Muradpur in Sikakunda who had bought it in October 2021. Shoaib is the seventh owner of the car, according to Kamruzzaman, chief of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

But records of the registration number from the CCTV footage showed the owner now lives in Switzerland. Police contacted him and got a phone number of the person who had bought the car. The phone number was unreachable.

”It was then we came to know that a carjacking case had been filed in Sitakunda. We found the registration number of that car and it matched the one used in mugging in the city,” said Kamruzzaman.

The confusion surfaced because Shoaib did not change the ownership documents after buying it, the officer said.

PROFESSIONAL MUGGERS

Aslam masterminded the carjacking and the robberies, police said citing the arrestees.

They watched an African movie on YouTube and then Aslam made the plan with his gang, said Sub-Inspector Azharul Islam.

After hijacking the car, the gang went to the shrine of Syed Gulamur Rahman Maijbhanderi in Fatikchhari to pray for their “success” in the upcoming assignments – a series of mugging and robbery.

On their way back from the Fatikchhari shrine, they robbed the pharmacy near Oxygen Kitchen Market and snatched a mobile phone and cash from a rickshaw passenger.

Aslam is a native of Noakhali, and Rukan, Sohel and Kamal are from Chattogram.

“All of them are professional muggers. Rukan is named in six cases, Sohel in four cases and Kamal in three cases. We haven’t found any case against Aslam, but we have to see if it’s his real name,” said Azharul.

HOSPITAL, A ‘SAFE PLACE’ FOR PARKING CAR

After the robbery and mugging, the gang parked the car on the street outside Chattogram Medical College Hospital before daybreak and left, said Deputy Commissioner Mokhlesur.

They gathered there again the following night, took the car and mugged people in at least 10 places. “This was how they robbed people every day until their arrest.”

The gang used to prey on people mainly at night when the traffic thinned. They would rob people throughout the night and leave the car on the street near the CMCH.

The arrestees told police they preferred to park the car there because many other vehicles, especially of patients, are also parked there. People would think the car belonged to a patient and no one would object to it being there, they said.

Police seized a gun, ammunition, sharp weapons from the gang and also confiscated a tablet, 10 mobile phones and Tk 40,000 in cash.



[Written in English by Sabrina Karim Murshed]