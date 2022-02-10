Verdict in bribery case against DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir on Feb 23
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2022 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2022 03:43 PM BdST
A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict in a bribery case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission against suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman and ACC Director Enamul Basir on Feb 23.
Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 set the date after hearing the arguments of both sides on Thursday.
ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain demanded the highest punishment after presenting his arguments in the case on Jan 24. Lawyer Syed Rezaul Rahman represented Basir in the court while lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji stood for Mizan during the hearing.
The accused, Mizanur and Basir, were brought to the court from jail during the hearing.
The court finished recording testimonies in the case on Dec 23.
Mizanur and Basir claimed their innocence during the hearing in the case on Jan 3. They submitted their written statements to the court on Jan 12.
ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah initiated the case against the two at a Dhaka office of the graft-busters in 2019.
Disgraced police officer Mizanur in a television interview, claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.
Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.
Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.
Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.
Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by their respective institutions and a three-strong panel led by Fanafillah was formed to probe the bribery allegations.
- Verdict in DIG Mizanur, ACC boss Basir bribery case on Feb 23
- Govt may extend book fair
- WASA wants to hike prices by 20%
- Murder convict arrested after 20 years
- 3 to die for Phensedyl trafficking in Jashore
- Search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens
- 4 die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Two children die in Chattogram house fire
- Verdict in bribery case against DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir on Feb 23
- PM Hasina urges concerted efforts to maintain pace of development
- Malaysia arrests Khairuzzaman ‘at Bangladesh’s request’
- Woman says 2 policemen, friends were involved in ‘murder’ of son from US
- Bangladesh may extend book fair if pandemic abates
- Jeep accident leaves two students dead in Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh-origin man shot dead outside his Brooklyn home
- Malaysia arrests Khairuzzaman ‘at Bangladesh’s request’
- Cases of ‘more infectious’ BA.2 omicron subvariant found in Chattogram
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- Greece signs deal to recruit 4,000 Bangladeshi workers every year
- Bogura’s Poradaha fish fair: Jamai Mela
- Woman says 2 policemen, friends were involved in ‘murder’ of son from US
- Sweden declares pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
- Ashwell Prince reigns as Bangladesh batting coach
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers