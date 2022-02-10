Verdict in bribery case against DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir on Feb 23

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 set the date after hearing the arguments of both sides on Thursday.

ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain demanded the highest punishment after presenting his arguments in the case on Jan 24. Lawyer Syed Rezaul Rahman represented Basir in the court while lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji stood for Mizan during the hearing.

The accused, Mizanur and Basir, were brought to the court from jail during the hearing.

The court finished recording testimonies in the case on Dec 23.

Mizanur and Basir claimed their innocence during the hearing in the case on Jan 3. They submitted their written statements to the court on Jan 12.

ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah initiated the case against the two at a Dhaka office of the graft-busters in 2019.

Disgraced police officer Mizanur in a television interview, claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.

Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.

Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.

Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.

Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by their respective institutions and a three-strong panel led by Fanafillah was formed to probe the bribery allegations.