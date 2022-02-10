Seven Evaly transports sold for Tk 29m at auction

The money will be used to pay back customers of the e-commerce firm, Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury, who was appointed head of Evaly's board of directors in October last year by the High Court, said.

A court-appointed board of directors put the cars, which included a Range Rover, a Toyota Prius, a Toyota CHR, two Toyota Axios, a Honda Vezel and a Toyota microbus, in the auction.

The base price of the vehicles was set at Tk 23.78 million.

“We are quite happy with the money we got. It was much higher than the base price,” Shamsuddin said after the auction at Evaly’s Dhanmondi office.

Evaly owes more than Tk 5 billion to hundreds of thousands of customers and suppliers.

“We’ve been trying to raise the capital of Evaly right from the start. Expenses include house rent, employee salaries and creditors, which include both customers and suppliers, among other things,” Justice Shamsuddin said.

“The money is for those whom Evaly owes and will go to the firm’s account. We’ll pay off the creditors as much as possible when the fund rises.”

The Range Rover was sold at Tk 18.15 million, the Prius at Tk 1.73 million, the CHR at Tk 3.08 million, one Axio at Tk 1.53 million and the other at 1.5 million, the Vezel at Tk 1.76 million and the microbus at Tk 2 million.

These cars were used personally by higher officials of the company, Justice Shamsuddin said and added that several other Evaly cars have been found and might be put under the hammer as well.

Acquaintances of former managing director Mohammad Rassel, who is currently behind bars, are in possession of four other vehicles, he said.

“They’re in illegal possession of the cars. We’ll wait until Sunday. Then we’ll seek the police’s support.”

Along with her husband Rassel, Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the company, is also in jail on charges of fraud.

The former judge also mentioned that a firm has agreed to audit Evaly for Tk 2.7 million.