PM Hasina urges concerted efforts to maintain pace of development

Addressing the ‘Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Forces 42nd National Rally-2022' via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Thursday morning, Hasina said that one of her goals was to end homelessness.

“We are building houses for those without homes and giving them land. We have also succeeded in supplying electricity to almost every home.”

The premier also spoke about the Awami League government’s various initiatives and future plans for the development of the country.

“We will turn Bangladesh into a developed nation by 2041. We have formulated a perspective plan and have started implementing the five-year plan.”

The country is moving forward and will continue to move forward, she said.

“Our per capita income and GDP have increased."

Referring to Ansar and VDP personnel, Hasina said: “You have made significant contributions in strengthening the economy. We hope that all of you will work collectively.”

The government wants to make Bangladesh a country free of terrorism and militancy and we are working towards that goal, she said. “Our Ansar and VDP forces are also playing a special role in eradicating terrorism, militancy, extremism and fundamentalism.”

“The government is also going to form the Bangladesh Ansar Welfare Trust Fund for the wellbeing of its members and will manage the seed money.”