Government will decide fate of Jail Killing Case after taking back Khairuzzaman, says state minister

It will also decide the fate of the case after bringing him back, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Thursday after Malaysian police arrested Khairuzzaman.

“We hope he'll be brought back here soon. The home ministry and the law ministry will then decide the next course of action -- whether to quiz him in the case or revive it altogether,” Shahriar said, speaking to reporters at his office.

“To my understanding, there are options to interrogate him or review the case. The law ministry would be able to tell you about this better,” Shahriar said.

On Nov 3, 1975, four of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s closest associates -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- known as the four national leaders, were killed at Dhaka Central Jail.

In 1975, after Bangabandhu’s assassination, Khairuzzaman joined the foreign ministry.

When the Awami League came to power in 1996, he was recalled from the Philippines where he was acting ambassador. On Sept 24 of that year, he was arrested and his retirement was made compulsory.

In 2001, when the BNP-Jamaat alliance came to power, Khairuzzaman was released on bail. On May 4, 2003, he was appointed director general to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also served as an ambassador from 2001-2006 under the BNP government.

A court dropped him from the Jail Killing case in 2004. He was made a high commissioner in 2007, under the caretaker government, and sent to Malaysia.

In 2009, when the Awami League came back to power, they recalled him to Bangladesh to stand trial. But Khairuzzaman secured a UN refugee card and remained in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian police arrested him on Wednesday. A Malaysian minister described the grounds for the arrest as “an offence committed and a request by his home country”.

Citing a letter sent by the Malaysian home ministry to the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Shahriar said Khairuzzaman was arrested for breaching Malaysia’s immigration law. “Maybe he overstayed there,” the state minister said.

He was kept at a detention centre where illegal migrants are lodged before deportation to their home countries.

Shahriar said the government was not thinking about mentioning the Jail Killing case during formalities for repatriating Khairuzzaman.

He said some Western countries have sheltered fugitive killers of Bangabandhu, but Malaysia has not.

A Malaysian human rights activist shared the photo of a card given to Khairuzzaman by the UN refugee agency UNHCR. The card has an expiry date of 2024.

Shahriar said if it is confirmed that Khairuzzaman had a UN refugee card, Bangladesh will discuss the issue with the UN so that the member state’s laws are reflected in the global body’s rules.