Dhaka court sentences four to death for 2015 murder of Wasim

Judge Faizunnesa of the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge’s Court-5 also fined each of the convicts Tk 10,000 in the verdict delivered on Thursday.

The condemned are Abdul Baten, Jahangir Alam aka Alam, Palak Rahman aka Danger Sagar and Pappu.

Abdul Baten and Palak are both in custody and were brought to court to hear the verdict.

They were then taken back to prison.

The other two suspects remain at large and warrants have been issued for their arrest, said state lawyer Golam Dostagir.

On Apr 4, 2015, police recovered the body of an unidentified man with his throat slit from the Banshpatti area of Keraniganj’s Aganagar.

Police filed a case against unknown suspects for the murder. The investigation then revealed the identity of the victim and the motive for the murder.

During the investigation it was revealed that the victim, Wasim had kicked bamboo trader Alam out of a club, giving rise to a dispute between the two.

According to a plan, Baten and Pappu lured Wasim to a bamboo factory where Palak and a minor were waiting. There they slit Wasim’s throat using a knife.

Investigator submitted two chargesheets over the murder in 2016. One case accused Baten, Palak, Alam and Pappu of the murder. As the fifth suspect was a minor, a separate chargesheet was filed involving the Children’s Act.

The court indicted the four suspects on Jan 24 of last year and started the case. The case at the juvenile court has not yet reached a verdict.