Dhaka court sentences four to death for 2015 murder of Wasim
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2022 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2022 04:24 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced four people to death over the murder of a man named Wasim in the Banshpatti area of Aganagar in Keraniganj in 2015.
Judge Faizunnesa of the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge’s Court-5 also fined each of the convicts Tk 10,000 in the verdict delivered on Thursday.
The condemned are Abdul Baten, Jahangir Alam aka Alam, Palak Rahman aka Danger Sagar and Pappu.
Abdul Baten and Palak are both in custody and were brought to court to hear the verdict.
They were then taken back to prison.
The other two suspects remain at large and warrants have been issued for their arrest, said state lawyer Golam Dostagir.
Police filed a case against unknown suspects for the murder. The investigation then revealed the identity of the victim and the motive for the murder.
During the investigation it was revealed that the victim, Wasim had kicked bamboo trader Alam out of a club, giving rise to a dispute between the two.
According to a plan, Baten and Pappu lured Wasim to a bamboo factory where Palak and a minor were waiting. There they slit Wasim’s throat using a knife.
Investigator submitted two chargesheets over the murder in 2016. One case accused Baten, Palak, Alam and Pappu of the murder. As the fifth suspect was a minor, a separate chargesheet was filed involving the Children’s Act.
The court indicted the four suspects on Jan 24 of last year and started the case. The case at the juvenile court has not yet reached a verdict.
- Verdict in DIG Mizanur, ACC boss Basir bribery case on Feb 23
- Govt may extend book fair
- WASA wants to hike prices by 20%
- Murder convict arrested after 20 years
- 3 to die for Phensedyl trafficking in Jashore
- Search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens
- 4 die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Two children die in Chattogram house fire
- Verdict in bribery case against DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir on Feb 23
- PM Hasina urges concerted efforts to maintain pace of development
- Malaysia arrests Khairuzzaman ‘at Bangladesh’s request’
- Woman says 2 policemen, friends were involved in ‘murder’ of son from US
- Bangladesh may extend book fair if pandemic abates
- Jeep accident leaves two students dead in Chattogram
Most Read
- Bangladesh-origin man shot dead outside his Brooklyn home
- Malaysia arrests Khairuzzaman ‘at Bangladesh’s request’
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- Cases of ‘more infectious’ BA.2 omicron subvariant found in Chattogram
- Greece signs deal to recruit 4,000 Bangladeshi workers every year
- Bogura’s Poradaha fish fair: Jamai Mela
- Woman says 2 policemen, friends were involved in ‘murder’ of son from US
- Bangladesh records 33 COVID deaths, 8,016 new cases in a day
- Sweden declares pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
- Chamber judge issues ‘status quo’ order on BFAA general secretary post