Woman says 2 policemen, friends were involved in ‘murder’ of son from US
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2022 10:14 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:14 PM BdST
The mother of a returnee from the US has alleged her son was killed, as she seeks to bring charges against an assistant commissioner and a sub-inspector of police and six other people.
Shafayet Mahbub Faraizi, a Bangladeshi-origin US citizen, returned to Dhaka on Sept 29 last year. He went out of his home at Khilgaon Taltola on Dec 25 and his body was recovered three days later.
His mother Shamimun Nahar on Wednesday filed a petition with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib’s court for orders to file a case over Shafayet’s death.
She wants to name Toyasir Jahan Babu, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and Moshiur, a sub-inspector of Bhatara Police Station who was identified with a single name, in the case.
The others are Shafayet’s friends Sujana Tabassum Salam, Aftab, Shakhawat, and Aswad, Kamrul Haque, the owner of the house where the body was found, and its caretaker Ripon.
Sarwar Hossain, the lawyer for Shamimun, said these people killed Shafayet in a planned way and threatened Shamimun after destroying evidence.
Police officer Toyasir denied the allegations.
The petition says Shafayet introduced Sujana, Aftab, Shakhawat and Aswad to his mother after returning home. Sujana often visited him at home.
Shamimun said she forbade Sujana to meet Shafayet after she came to know that Shafayet and Sujana were taking drugs at home.
The friends of Shafayet got angry at the development and assaulted him and his mother, according to the petition. Police came and settled the issue upon being called via 999.
The friends assaulted them allegedly again on the street on Dec 10. The mother and son had to take treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at the time.
Toyasir and Moshiur came to Shafayet’s home with Sujana on that night and threatened to force Shafayet out of Bangladesh if he broke up with Sujana.
On Dec 25, the friends came to visit Shafayet on Christmas. Shamimun got angry at this and asked them to leave.
Sujana asked Shafayet to accompany her home and Shafayet left with them.
As he did not return, Shamimun went to Bhatara Police Station and asked Toyasir for Sujana’s address, but the police officer did not give it.
Bhatara police called Shamimun on Dec 27 and said they recovered Shafayet’s body, which was transferred to the family on Jan 1 after post-mortem examination.
On Jan 2, Shamimun visited the house from where the body was recovered, but its owner Kamrul and caretaker Ripon denied her entry and threatened to kill her.
She alleged Toyasir and Moshiur threatened her when she went to file a case at the police station on Jan 3.
Asked whether he went to Shafayet’s home with Sujana, Toyasir told bdnews24.com he had not known Shafayet or his friends before his body was recovered.
