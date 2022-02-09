Jeep accident leaves two students dead in Chattogram

The accident took place on Chattogram-Khagrachhari Road near Paindong C&B Field at 1 pm on Wednesday.

Both dead girls, identified as Mishu Akter and Nisha Moni, were students of Paindong High School.

“The girls were injured by a paddy-laden jeep as they were crossing the road. A doctor declared two of them dead after they were taken to a local hospital,” said Inspector Md Shamsuddin of Fatikchhari Police Station.

Agitated locals set fire to the motorcycle of a traffic sergeant following the accident, Inspector Shamsuddin said, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area.

Locals said some police officials were at the Paindong C&B intersection on Chattogram-Khagrachhari Road when one of them signalled a paddy-laden vehicle to stop.

But the driver ignored the signal and attempted to ‘run’ and hit three schoolgirls, they added.