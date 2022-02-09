EC search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens next week
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2022 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 01:45 AM BdST
The search committee mandated to nominate candidates for the next Election Commission will get opinions from at least 60 distinguished citizens in meetings on Saturday and Sunday.
The committee will also write to the registered political parties within Wednesday afternoon asking them to propose names for probable election commissioners and the chief election commissioner by Friday afternoon.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam revealed the decisions after the six members of the committee sat at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Tuesday for the second time. The Cabinet Division is providing the committee with secretarial assistance.
Headed by Justice Obaidul Hassan, the committee decided to seek names from the political parties and opinions from distinguished citizens in the first meeting on Sunday.
The other members of the EC search committee are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Sohul Hussain and fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq.
In the second meeting, they also finalised the list of the citizens who will be invited to the meetings, but the authorities did not release the names.
The Cabinet Division announced six appointments to the search committee on Saturday after the passage of the law on the appointment of election commissioners in parliament in late January.
According to the law, the committee will propose a list of 10 nominees to the president within 15 working days from its formation, with two candidates for each of the five positions, including that of the chief election commissioner.
The president will then form the 13th Election Commission by picking from the list.
The tenure of the current KM Nurul Huda-led commission will end on Feb 14.
The BNP has questioned the neutrality of the new search committee while the Jatiya Party is waiting to see what names the committee propose for the next Election Commission.
The law stipulates that the committee carry out their responsibilities impartially and transparently.
It will nominate a chief commissioner and commissioners according to the requisite qualifications, prohibitions, experience, skills and reputation, as stated by the law.
- Search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens
- 4 die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Two children die in Chattogram house fire
- Cold spell sweeps over 6 districts
- No more DU Gha unit exams
- Franchise-based buses on 3 new routes
- Officials must notify before rejecting mutation
- Trains to carry passengers at full capacity
- EC search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens next week
- Four brothers die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Chattogram house fire leaves two children dead
- Cold snap sweeps over six districts, Celsius drops to 7.6° in Tetulia
- Dhaka University drops Gha unit admission exams
- Land officials must notify applicants before rejecting mutation application
Most Read
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- Five brothers die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh records 43 deaths from COVID in a day, highest in 20 weeks
- Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
- India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests
- A side-effect of China’s strict virus policy: abandoned fruit
- Bangladesh’s economic growth accelerated 6.94% in FY21, surpassing govt estimate
- Cold snap sweeps over six districts, Celsius drops to 7.6° in Tetulia
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe