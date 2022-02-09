EC search committee to sit with 60 eminent citizens next week 

The committee will also write to the registered political parties within Wednesday afternoon asking them to propose names for probable election commissioners and the chief election commissioner by Friday afternoon.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam revealed the decisions after the six members of the committee sat at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Tuesday for the second time. The Cabinet Division is providing the committee with secretarial assistance.

Headed by Justice Obaidul Hassan, the committee decided to seek names from the political parties and opinions from distinguished citizens in the first meeting on Sunday.

The other members of the EC search committee are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Sohul Hussain and fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq.

In the second meeting, they also finalised the list of the citizens who will be invited to the meetings, but the authorities did not release the names.

The Cabinet Division announced six appointments to the search committee on Saturday after the passage of the law on the appointment of election commissioners in parliament in late January.

According to the law, the committee will propose a list of 10 nominees to the president within 15 working days from its formation, with two candidates for each of the five positions, including that of the chief election commissioner.

The president will then form the 13th Election Commission by picking from the list.

The tenure of the current KM Nurul Huda-led commission will end on Feb 14.

The BNP has questioned the neutrality of the new search committee while the Jatiya Party is waiting to see what names the committee propose for the next Election Commission.

The law stipulates that the committee carry out their responsibilities impartially and transparently.

It will nominate a chief commissioner and commissioners according to the requisite qualifications, prohibitions, experience, skills and reputation, as stated by the law.