Four brothers die after being hit by pickup van in Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2022 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2022 02:07 PM BdST

Four brothers have been killed and three others injured after a pickup van hit them in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Malumghat area of Dulahazara Union council at 5:30 am on Tuesday, said SI Shafayet Hossain, in-charge of Malumghat Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Champak Dey, 25, Deepak Dey, 40, Nirupam Dey, 45, and Anupam Dey, 47.

The injured have been admitted to Malumghat Christian Memorial Hospital, police said.

“Nine people of the same family were returning home in the morning after performing puja at a local crematorium. A man died on the spot after getting hit by a pickup van hailing from Cox's Bazar city. Three others died after being taken to Malumghat Christian Memorial Hospital,” said SI Shafayet.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue, Shafayet said.

The condition of one of the injured is critical.

